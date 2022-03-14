Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 224.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.82. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

BayCom Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.