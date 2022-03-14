Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,700 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $13,389,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 233.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.79 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.