Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 188,030 shares of company stock valued at $596,009 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.