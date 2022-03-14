Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBS opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.58. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 23.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

