Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in United Insurance by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

