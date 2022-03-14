Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 115,500 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

