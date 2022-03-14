Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.65

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 45186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

