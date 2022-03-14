Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $$28.81 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

