Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $$28.81 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsumura & Co. (TSMRF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.