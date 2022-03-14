TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSRI opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. TSR has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 71.43%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

