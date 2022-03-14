Tscan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tscan Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

