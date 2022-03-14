Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

