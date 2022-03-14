Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $18.56 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

