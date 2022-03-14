Truist Financial Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $64.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of KBR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 23.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 81.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

