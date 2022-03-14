TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading 4.9% Higher

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.85. 11,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 186,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 36.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TrueBlue by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

