Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 769,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.
Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
