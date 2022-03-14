Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.9 days.

TSRYF opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

