Tranchess Market Cap Reaches $50.25 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $50.25 million and $44.66 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.26 or 0.99966814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00257340 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,902,930 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

