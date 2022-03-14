Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.56. 13,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $14.82.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
