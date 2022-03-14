Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 8,200 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at C$742,509.

Tobias Gerald Labrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Tobias Gerald Labrie purchased 360 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,616.40.

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,787. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

