TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:X traded down C$1.58 on Monday, reaching C$134.06. 92,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$128.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.56. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

