TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.25. 4,889,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

