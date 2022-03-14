Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 125.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.84. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,210. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

