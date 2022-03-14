Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

