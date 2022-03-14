Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.92

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1023297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 258,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.