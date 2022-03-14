Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.42

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 139692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.80.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
