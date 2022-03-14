Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.42

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 139692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.