Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th.

TSE TWM remained flat at $C$1.29 during trading on Monday. 1,430,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$440.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

