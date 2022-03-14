TI Trust Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

