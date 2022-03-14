TI Trust Inc. Invests $326,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

