TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

