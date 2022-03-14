thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

