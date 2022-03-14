Thryv Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Thryv by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 447.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

