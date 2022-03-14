Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

