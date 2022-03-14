Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,587,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 120,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 615,157 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

