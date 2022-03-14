Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $74,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

