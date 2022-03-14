Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $278,000 Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $182.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $586.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average of $191.25. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.29 and a one year high of $234.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

