Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,033 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $322,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

