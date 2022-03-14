The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 41,666.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,259,000 after buying an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $47,878,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.