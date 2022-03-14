The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 41,666.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,259,000 after buying an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $47,878,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

