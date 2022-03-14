The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $28.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.09.

AGTI stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $3,170,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

