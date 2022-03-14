The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.52. The stock had a trading volume of 354,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,592. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.