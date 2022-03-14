The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.