The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,429 ($71.13) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($68.92) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.06) to GBX 5,540 ($72.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.24) to GBX 4,550 ($59.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.58) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($53.98) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,944.50 ($64.79).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,936 ($51.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,490 ($45.73) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,164.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,408.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

