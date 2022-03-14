The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

