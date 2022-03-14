TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TESS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.