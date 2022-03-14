TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TESS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

