Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $31.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $763.80. 1,259,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,258,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $927.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

