TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 152342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

