Terra Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $93.11 or 0.00238142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion and $3.36 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 770,305,109 coins and its circulating supply is 372,576,865 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.