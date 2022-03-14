Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TME stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

