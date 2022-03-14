Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.03, with a volume of 16330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.93.

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.14 million and a PE ratio of 114.98.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

