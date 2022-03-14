Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$630,140.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,211.60.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total transaction of C$33,921.65.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.A opened at C$56.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

