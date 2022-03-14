TD Securities Lowers AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$6.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.88.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.74 and a 1 year high of C$20.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a market cap of C$167.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

